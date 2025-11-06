THIS IS A REAL PROBLEM:
Charlie Kirk described the rise of Zohran Mamdani as a "distress signal" from Gen Z.
"Most people are missing the point of really what this is…"
"This is yet another distress signal by young people to say, 'Hey, if you're not going to fix our life economically, we're going to… pic.twitter.com/4kLDVkkVHX
More:
Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Zohran Mandani:
“The average Ivy League grad voting for this mayor is annoyed their education is not that valuable, and that the person who knows how to drill for oil has a more valuable profession”
“I think that annoys the fuck out of these people” https://t.co/uYA54AYAJN pic.twitter.com/46XmHSB1gb
