MAKE DC SAFE AGAIN: DC Crime-Fighting Task Force Boasts 60% Decrease in Murder After Trump Crackdown. “As a result of the task force and the emergency measures, crime in Washington is falling, with murders down more than 60%, robbery down more than 50%, carjacking down more than 70%, and violent crime down 25%, the task force announced at the briefing.”
