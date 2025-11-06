COMMIES NEED TO BE THE ONLY ONE WITH GUNS: Mamdani May Be the Most Anti-Gun Mayor in New York City’s History. “The anti-gun media has constantly tried to stamp-out those who support the Second Amendment. Their only problem has been finding the right sources. However, once Mamdani is sworn in as Mayor, the media’s wait is over. Mamdani will become a loud national anti-gun voice.”
