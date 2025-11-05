November 6, 2025

HOMESCHOOL: Maryland school district asks 11-year-olds to define trans terms like ‘gender expression’ and ‘sex assigned at birth.’

The worksheet, revealed by the group Defending Education, defined “gender identity” as referring “to a person’s internal sense of being male, female, or transgender… How you feel. Girl, boy, both or neither.” The definition for “transgender” read: “When your gender identity (how you feel) is different than what doctors/midwives assigned to you when you were born…”

The matching definition for “sex assigned at birth” stated, “when a baby is born, a doctor or midwife looks at the baby’s body/anatomy and says they are a girl, boy, or intersex.”

The lesson was part of a “family life” instruction conducted last month for middle school students in the district, ages 11-12.

The revelation of this lesson comes despite the fact that Montgomery County Public Schools has faced scrutiny recently for its emphasis on radical gender and LGBT ideology.

Groomers gotta groom.

Posted at 11:43 am by Stephen Green