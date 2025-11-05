HOMESCHOOL: Maryland school district asks 11-year-olds to define trans terms like ‘gender expression’ and ‘sex assigned at birth.’

The worksheet, revealed by the group Defending Education, defined “gender identity” as referring “to a person’s internal sense of being male, female, or transgender… How you feel. Girl, boy, both or neither.” The definition for “transgender” read: “When your gender identity (how you feel) is different than what doctors/midwives assigned to you when you were born…”

The matching definition for “sex assigned at birth” stated, “when a baby is born, a doctor or midwife looks at the baby’s body/anatomy and says they are a girl, boy, or intersex.”

The lesson was part of a “family life” instruction conducted last month for middle school students in the district, ages 11-12.

The revelation of this lesson comes despite the fact that Montgomery County Public Schools has faced scrutiny recently for its emphasis on radical gender and LGBT ideology.