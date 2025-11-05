ROSS DOUTHAT: Mamdani Is at the Top of the Cyclone But It’s All Downhill From Here.

We’ve seen this play out before, and not just with mayors. New York voters elect someone on the far left and the whole country is obliged to get excited about them. It was true of AOC obviously and while she could be running for the Senate soon, she’s probably the exception that proves the rule. Other lefties who’ve made a splash recently haven’t been as successful.

Jamaal Bowman won a seat in congress in 2020 and was inaugurated in the squad. Cori Bush was elected in Missouri that year too. Both of them were examples of the young, vibrant left that had defeated stale Democratic incumbents. They were going to shake up Washington and be part of a resurgent left-wing.

And now, just a few years later, both of them are gone. The original four members of the squad—AOC, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — are still around but their numbers aren’t growing and their impact seems pretty limited.

Mamdani’s best outcome, according to Douthat, is that the complete novice at any kind of work manages New York City so well that he, like AOC, can move on to some statewide office. But if things don’t go perfectly, he could just as easily wind up like Bill de Blasio, another leftist mayor who promised voters the moon and wound up disliked by most of them, to the point that he couldn’t win a seat in congress.

Mamdani’s problems have already started.