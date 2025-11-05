CONTRITION?

NEW: Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts told staff during an all-hands meeting today, “I made a mistake, and I let you down. I let down this institution. Period. Full stop,” according to the Free Beacon. https://t.co/kMQI7aHcfR — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 5, 2025

The apology only counts if it’s as public as the offense.

Finally, here’s a reminder that whatever infighting is going on between conservatives and Groypers, it’s been going on a lot longer than conservatives even noticed.