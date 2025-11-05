CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY! Worst Case of TDS On The Planet?

One of the most virulent cases of TDS ever observed on earth is the one that has absolutely ravaged the mind of former Republican commentator, Bill Kristol. How bad has it gotten? Well, if his TDS were a physical disease, Kristol would be on his deathbed, wasted away to 98 pounds, barely breathing, with barely a pulse, and a priest would be administering last rites. As a psychological condition, though, it’s made him the equivalent of just another muttering lunatic on the subways or streets of New York, which will soon become more chaotic than ever when Mamdani takes over.

And speaking of Mamdani, when asked during an interview with Claremont McKenna College student newspaper The Forum if he would vote for Mamdani if he lived in New York City, Kristol replied, “You know, I think so.”

Case closed. That should be the final nail in the coffin of Kristol’s destroyed reputation and credibility, when he says out loud in an interview that he would vote for an anti-Semitic Islamic communist if he were able to vote in that election. There is no path of rationalizations or pretzel logic that could lead anyone who ever called himself “conservative” to this place. He has been utterly broken by Trump, and his TDS causes him to support anyone who is anti-Trump, even a commie.

“The idea of going back to Cuomo is just, I think, ridiculous,” Kristol said. Right. But voting for a 33-year-old communist Muslim who grew up in the lap of luxury, never had a real job, and whose policies would destroy the nation’s largest and most important city isn’t ridiculous? Well then, what about voting for Curtis Sliwa? I guess the subject never even came up. Because Sliwa is the Republican. But Kristol isn’t anymore. So, he would vote for the grinning commie.

What exactly is Kristol now, an independent, a Democrat? He makes no such claim, simply calling himself an “ex-Republican.” He is editor-at-large of The Bulwark, whose “About” page says, “The Bulwark was founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy. That’s it. That’s the mission.” What does that mean? It means . . . Never Trump. And that means all the “analysis” and “reporting” will be intellectually polluted by the taint of TDS.