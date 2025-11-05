QUESTION ASKED: Why do white men’s feelings matter more than black lesbians?

So there you have it: the feelings of white men matter more than the rights of black lesbians. That’s the takeaway from the mad fracas at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles this week, where a female gym-goer by the name of Tish Hyman says her membership was unceremoniously revoked. Her offence? She dared to complain about the presence of a person with a penis – what we used to call a bloke – in the women’s changing room.

Women’s rights have been broken on the wheel of the trans ideology.

Ms Hyman is a lesbian and a singer originally from the Bronx in New York. She says she encountered a man who identifies as a woman in the changing area of the gym she uses in LA. She was shaken.

‘I was naked in the locker room’, she said. ‘I turn around and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m butt naked.’ Understandably unsettled by this experience, she made a fuss. And yet it was reportedly her who was kicked out.

Clips of the showdown between Ms Hyman and the gym staff have gone viral. They make for extraordinary viewing. In one, Hyman makes an impromptu and thundering speech in the gym’s reception area.