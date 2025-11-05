VICE, VIRTUE, AND VICTORY: Dick Cheney, RIP.

Dick Cheney, the widely beloved wartime vice president, oil executive, and outdoor sports enthusiast, entered the kingdom of heaven on Monday to avoid watching New York City be overtaken by a trust fund communist who loves terrorism. He was one year and nine months older than Joe Biden. Cheney was best known for his world-historic bromance with George W. Bush. The iconic duo will be remembered as one of the most successful partnerships since Michael Jordan (Cheney) and Scottie Pippen (Bush). Their steady leadership in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks helped Americans heal our trauma by rekindling our passion for killing terrorists and other enemies of freedom. They launched a series of successful wars and pioneered enhanced interrogation techniques that led to the death of Osama bin Laden. They protected the homeland through military strength abroad while cruising to reelection in 2004, forestalling the disastrous consequences of a John Kerry presidency. Cheney helped seal the victory by humiliating John Edwards on live television.

From 2004 Vice Presidential Debate, Dick Cheney to John Edwards: "Senator, frankly, you have a record in the Senate that's not very distinguished. You've missed 33 out of 36 meetings in the Judiciary Committee, almost 70 percent of the meetings of the Intelligence Committee.… pic.twitter.com/XW9CN32RTp — CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2025

“In my capacity as vice president, I am the president of Senate, the presiding officer. I’m up in the Senate most Tuesdays when they’re in session. The first time I ever met you was when you walked on the stage tonight.”

