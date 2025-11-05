WHY ARE WOMEN SO MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE WITH SOMEONE WHO WISHES VIOLENT DEATH UPON CHILDREN?
CNN Virginia attorney General exit poll by gender
Men:
🔴 Miyares: 58% (+18)
🔵 Jones: 40%
Woman:
🔵 Jones: 55% (+12)
🔴 Miyares: 43% pic.twitter.com/sjJpOjMEU8
— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 5, 2025
Or maybe just think of women as the Left’s ideological enforcers — Orwell certainly did — and it all makes sense.
This is the most important, most dire, most dangerous thing in the country right now.
To ignore this, is to ignore all future election outcomes.
Suicidal empathy of young women, whose emotions are preyed upon by the Democratic Party is what is causing this.
Open. Your. Eyes.
— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) November 5, 2025