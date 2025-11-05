KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Brutal Night for Republicans…Or Was It? “The Dems’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media will have a field day with this, loudly proclaiming a huge repudiation of President Trump. There’s no basis in reality for that. I am not at all surprised that things went poorly for Republicans in four states that voted for Kamala Harris last year. Voting Democrat wasn’t very popular last year, and it hasn’t gotten any cooler this year. My stomach isn’t going to be twisted into knots because people who voted to send the country down the leftist toilet last year are continuing to do so.”