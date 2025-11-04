JUDICIAL TEMPERAMENT: Justice Jackson Is The Supreme Court’s Mean Girl.

While Sotomayor and Kagan have shown some semblance of restraint in their criticisms of the majority’s decisions, Jackson has held little back, often allowing her personal animus to trickle into her opinions.

Frustrations with Jackson’s antics among her conservative-leaning colleagues appeared to reach a breaking point in the court’s Trump v. CASA case earlier this year. Writing for the 6-3 majority on the scope of nationwide injunctions, Barrett blasted Jackson’s dissenting opinion as “a startling line of attack that is tethered neither to these sources nor, frankly, to any doctrine whatsoever,” and that “is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself.”

What’s become glaringly apparent, as further indicated by the Times’ story, is that Jackson has completely forgone (assuming she considered it at all) the Kagan approach of building bridges instead of burning them. Rather than forge professional, working relationships and write to convince her colleagues to come around to her side of the argument, she’s opted to pen left-wing “girl boss” fiction for her legacy media fanbase.

That strategy may garner her glowing articles and “news” segments, but it’s not getting her anywhere with her Supreme Court colleagues — conservative or liberal. It simply makes her the school mean girl whom everyone tolerates but can’t stand all the same.