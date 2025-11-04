DRUG WAR: Federal memo says cartels offering $10K for shooting at Border Patrol agents. “Additional reporting suggests that assailants may wear Mexican military uniforms to avoid raising suspicion while carrying long arms or machine guns,” the alert says. “While this threat specifically pertains to the RGV [Rio Grande Valley] Sector, it reflects heightened cartel frustrations that could extend across the southwest border.”
