NOT A GREAT SIGN OF CONFIDENCE: Yum Brands to review strategic options for Pizza Hut, opening the door to a sale. “The company has not set a deadline or definitive timetable for the review process. While Yum did not specify what the review’s ‘range of strategic options’ include, potential outcomes could be an outright divestiture, a joint venture or the sale of a stake in the chain.”
