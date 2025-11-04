ALLIES: Hegseth says South Korea will take larger role in defense against North Korean aggression.

Hegseth said he is “greatly encouraged” by South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back’s commitment to increase defense spending and make “greater” investments in the country’s military ability, including “critical” missile defense and space capabilities that “our forces need to preserve the peace and prevail, God forbid, in war.”

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in early October that South Korea will increase its defense spending by 8.2 percent next year in order to produce autonomous drones, precision-guided missiles and combat robots.

The U.S. Defense secretary said the alliance between Washington and Seoul is “stronger than ever before” and touted the agreement to have American ships maintained and repaired in South Korea.