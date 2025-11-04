FRIENDS DON’T LET FRIENDS VOTE FOR THE GUY WITH THE HAIR GEL: Kenin Spivak gives you details on something I hope you already knew in your gut: Gavin Newsom must never be the President of the United States of America. Make sure your parents, spouse, siblings, children, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends know too.
