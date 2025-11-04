OR THEY FIGURE CONSEQUENCES ARE FOR OTHER PEOPLE: The Socialists Are on the Rise in the Democratic Party Because They’re Not Dead. “The wretched educational system in our largest cities guarantees enough low-information voters to elect Karl Marx himself. Voters not understanding the consequences of electing a socialist is how Zohran Mamdani will win the election on Tuesday.”
