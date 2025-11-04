IF JEWS RAN THE WORLD, DO YOU REALLY THINK THEY’D RUN IT LIKE THIS? Mamdani leans into Sarsour support, Muslim faith & ‘Islamophobia’ claims in campaign finale.

One of Zohran Mamdani’s final rallies in New York City centered on his Islamic identity as he rallied Muslim voters and condemned the alleged “Islamophobia” against him, while his campaign thanked a group closely linked both to the NYC mayoral hopeful and to controversial Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour.

Mamdani’s campaign swing on the final weekend before Tuesday’s election featured a host of speakers and guests from both inside and outside NYC, and his campaign thanked at least one group — the Muslim Democratic Club of New York (MDCNY) — which had been led by Sarsour and also previously featured Mamdani as part of the executive board.

A Just the News review previously found that Mamdani embraced a nearly decade-long association with high-profile anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour as he rose from an activist to New York State assemblyman and now the Democratic Party’s nominee to run America’s largest city.