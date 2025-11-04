NEEDS MORE DATA: The Ozempic effect is finally showing up in obesity data. “According to the latest results from Gallup’s survey, self-reported obesity has started to fall, declining by nearly 3 points to 37 percent in 2025. The self-reporting part is an important limitation — people’s reporting of their weight tends to be imprecise — and we’ll need more definitive proof from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be sure, but it’s some of the earliest evidence that the US may finally be turning a corner on one of the biggest health crises of the modern age.”