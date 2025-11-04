November 4, 2025

WHAT SOROS REALLY WANTS:

Read the whole thing, but this part stands out: “This woman is not a raving Soros rando. She has been decorated with the highest civilian honors in multiple countries – Italy, France, Germany, Council of Europe for her democracy work.”

What the elites want is not what you want, and they are no longer shy about stripping you of your rights to get it.

Posted at 9:21 am by Stephen Green