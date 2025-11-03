HOW MANY OF YOU LIVE IN OR NEAR ITHACA, NEW YORK? Don’t tell me, let me guess: Not many. It’s kind of off the beaten path. But some Instapundit readers must live there. If you do, and you would like to meet and hear me speak about civil rights law, I’ll be at Cornell University in connection with its Program on Freedom and Free Societies on Monday evening, December 8, 2025.