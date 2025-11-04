KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s Come to This — Republicans Rooting for Andrew Cuomo. “As is almost always the case with the Dems, when one we especially don’t like is finally gone, he or she is usually followed by someone much worse. Current New York Governor Kathy Hochul wasted little time proving that when she replaced Cuomo.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.