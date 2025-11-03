GOOD QUESTION: Why are we sending illiterate high school grads to college? “Graduating from high school is easier than ever. Most states have abandoned exit exams. Online ‘credit recovery’ is enabling students to pass classes they never attended. High schools brag about graduation rates and students who say they’re headed for college, but don’t track whether graduates are able to pass a college class or succeed in job training.”

Give them a diploma and get them out the door — then they’re somebody else’s problem.

That’s where our public schools are in terms of accountability.