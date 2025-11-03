NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Drones seen near air base storing U.S. nuclear weapons resemble ‘spy operation,’ Belgium’s defense minister says.

Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed that drones had flown into the area near the Kleine Brogel air base in northeast Belgium in two phases on Saturday and Sunday night.

The first phase involved “small drones to test the radio frequencies” of Belgian security services, then later came “big drones to destabilize the area and people,” Francken told public broadcaster RTBF.

“It resembles a spy operation. By whom, I don’t know. I have a few ideas but I’m going to be careful” about speculating, he said. Last month, several drones were spotted above another Belgian military base near the German border. The operators were not identified.

Russia has been blamed for a number of airspace violations, notably in Estonia and Poland, in recent months. But the perpetrators of a series of mysterious drone flights in Denmark and Germany have been harder to pin down.