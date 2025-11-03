AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORDED:
Tragic: Man Runs Out Of Conversation Topics 45 Seconds Into Haircut https://t.co/rki0IzLx1p pic.twitter.com/ifKxPo9k7W
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 3, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORDED:
Tragic: Man Runs Out Of Conversation Topics 45 Seconds Into Haircut https://t.co/rki0IzLx1p pic.twitter.com/ifKxPo9k7W
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 3, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.