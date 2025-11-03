TUCKER CARLSON’S SINKING IDEOLOGICAL SHIP:

Nick Fuentes and his crude, folkish, nasty cult of “Groypers” as they call themselves, many of whom embrace his traditionalist ideology, find in the reactionary Catholic authors of early twentieth century Europe a kind of justification for this scapegoating of the Jews, and confirmation that Jews have been working against their ideals of civilization for generations (even if these lies equally deluded these earlier authors). The data that gives rise to these theories is often nothing more than a recognition of the common Jewish interest in survival and emancipation, not any consensus about political regimes or animosity toward Christians. Other times, it is based on recognition of the disproportionate success of Jews, which, for whatever odd reason, breeds resentment among insecure people who obsess about how many Jews are in things.

In Carlson’s interview with Fuentes, this is all clear, with Fuentes stating that his political worldview is against “organized Jewry in America,” to which Carlson happily nods without any opposition, unlike his reaction to the ideas of Ted Cruz or other proponents of Israel. Anyone who has paid attention to Carlson over the last couple of years is not entirely surprised, as he has become increasingly obsessed with the Jewish influence on American politics, even if he is more veiled in his choice of words. Even in the interview with Fuentes, Carlson calls Christian Zionism a “heresy.”

This interview triggered outrage on social media, even among some rather right-wing populist accounts. And yet, even after this Fuentes interview, Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation, not only refused to distance himself or the Heritage Foundation from Carlson, but explicitly reaffirmed the partnership between Heritage and Carlson. This, despite the overwhelming evidence of his decline into right-wing antisemitic conspiracy theories. That is a gamble, to say the least. The elasticity of the Republican base has exceeded all expectations to date, but it is not infinite. Tucker Carlson’s embrace of Nick Fuentes might perhaps be what finally divides the base between those who want to remain on Carlson’s sinking ship, a group more likely to support J.D. Vance, and those who would rather return to more traditional conservatives like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Nikki Haley, Brian Kemp, Spencer Cox, or Ron DeSantis. We will have to wait and see. But it should be clear to all that what Carlson is defending is closer to what our parents and grandparents fought against in World War II than anything that can be called American conservatism.