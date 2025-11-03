ALL POLITICS IS LOCAL: The Most Important Elections Are the Ones Nobody’s Talking About. “Two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission are up for grabs. Before you yawn and dismiss this vote as no big deal, keep in mind that the Democrats in these races are massive Green New Deal supporters, while Republicans Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson are focused on keeping utility costs low for customers across the Peach State.”
