HMMM: Obama refuses to endorse radical NYC mayoral front-runner Mamdani — even after publicly backing this previous mayor.

Mamdani spokeswoman Dora Pekec meanwhile tried to equally explain away the non-endorsement in a statement to The Post.

“Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city,” Pekec said of the pair’s phone call.

But Republican strategist Rob Ryan said, “Even Barack Obama realizes Mamdani is bad for New York and the Democratic Party.

“Obama is trying to protect other Democrats from the stain of supporting a communist for mayor in America’s greatest city,” Ryan said.

Veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, who worked on Democrat Bill Clinton’s presidential re-election campaign, added to The Post, “Obama is being very careful.

“An Obama endorsement of Mamdani could be used against Democrats across the country next year in close elections when they’re trying to back the House.”