THE HUNTINGDON HORROR: This is not normal.

Whether this violence is committed by a disturbed teenager known to harbour sinister thoughts, a severely mentally ill man who was clearly a threat to others, or an illegal migrant who should never have been here in the first place – the picture that emerges is the same. Of a British state so sclerotic, and so hamstrung by orthodoxy, it has become a menace to public safety.

And the response from the establishment? Perhaps we should give up our liberties. Perhaps they should take the tips off of knives. Perhaps Amazon is to blame for selling knives without first subjecting the purchaser to a six-week background check. Perhaps we should just shut up about it, because shit happens.

Be vigilant? Perhaps those in power should finally take some responsibility, and stop forcing ordinary people to pay in blood for their unforgivable neglect.