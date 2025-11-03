THIS IS THE WAY:
The White House has released the full, unedited version of President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview — which CBS had shortened to just 27 minutes. The original recording runs 73 minutes.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2025
