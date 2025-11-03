IMPRESSIVE: Feds prevented 6,525 known, suspected terrorists from entering U.S.

In a few short months, the National Counterterrorism Center says it’s helped prevent 6,525 known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) from entering the U.S.

This is after U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol officers apprehended a record more than 3,000 KSTs in the U.S. illegally in fiscal 2025, according to CBP data.

Until this year, the greatest number of KSTs CBP and Border Patrol agents were apprehended during the Biden administration: 1,903.