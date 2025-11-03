OH NO! ANYWAY: Chicago Rapper’s Career Ended Suddenly By His Armed Victim. “Thanks to a dose of freedom pills, Glizzy — real name: Mekhi Moore — remained at the scene of the crime. A construction worker working on a South Side renovation project took offense at four thugs who threatened to kill him during an attempted robbery. He shot Glizzy repeatedly, leaving the rap star dead right there.”
