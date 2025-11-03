I KEEP ASKING THIS QUESTION, TOO, BUT THE ANSWER ALWAYS SEEMS TO BE NO: Has Britain Had Enough? “Labour popularity is hitting record lows in polls, but Labour seems to think if they can just brazen it out until the next mandatory parliamentary election, they can import and amnesty enough Muslims to give them a permanent electoral majority.”
