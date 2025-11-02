TWO FELLOWS WENT ALL STABBY ON A BRITISH TRAIN YESTERDAY:
British police are emphasizing that the two men, one of whom has now been released, are ‘British born,’ which hasn’t reassured a soul that Britain doesn’t have an immigration assimilation problem.
— 🧡🌻bramblecampbell 🎗️🦖🤍💚💜🧹🍰☕️📚🎨🔬🔎🔭 (@_GoodyBCampbell) November 2, 2025
Much as it now has a knife problem.
October 31st 2025: Ricky Gervais advert rejected.
November 1st 2025: Multiple people stabbed on train in Huntingdon
Welcome to the UK pic.twitter.com/fAPJBP8rmY
— John (@John57248490715) November 1, 2025
