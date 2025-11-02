November 2, 2025

TWO FELLOWS WENT ALL STABBY ON A BRITISH TRAIN YESTERDAY:

British police are emphasizing that the two men, one of whom has now been released, are ‘British born,’ which hasn’t reassured a soul that Britain doesn’t have an immigration assimilation problem.

Much as it now has a knife problem.

