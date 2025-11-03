THAT WOULD BE NICE: Fetterman urges Dems to stop labelling Republicans as ‘fascists’ and ‘Nazis.’

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is urging Democrats to stop labeling Republicans as “fascists” or “Nazis,” saying such rhetoric unfairly targets the millions of voters who simply hold different political beliefs.

In an interview on Fox News with Lara Trump on her show “My View,” Fetterman said he refuses to use that kind of language because he represents his entire state, not just Democratic voters. He noted that Pennsylvania is perhaps the most “purple” state in the country, and its 13 million residents have a range of views.

“I refuse to call members of the other team as fascists or Nazis,” Fetterman said. “Because if you do, then that implies that, well, the people must be the same too, and that’s absolutely not true.”

“I know and love many of people that voted for the President, and they’re not fascists. They’re not Nazis. They’re not here to destroy our democracy,” he added, explaining that those voters merely hold different values and views on what they believe is the American way of life.

“That’s why I refuse to engage in those things, and that’s why we really have to find a way forward,” Fetterman said.