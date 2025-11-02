TWO GAVINS IN ONE!
NEW: Newsom says he hates politicians who lie to your face in the same interview that he told Kristen Welker that he didn’t see an issue with Biden’s mental acuity.
Newsom: There is nothing I dislike more than the politician who sits there & lies to you.
Also Newsom: I'm gonna… pic.twitter.com/DU6x6yUT49
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2025
I did not dine indoors at the French Laundry. 2 days later pictures of him dining indoors appear. https://t.co/9ZcBxf74Bh
— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 2, 2025