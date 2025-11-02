GUILTY CONSCIENCE: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan explodes as he’s confronted about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Former CIA Director John Brennan snapped at a man who confronted him for signing the infamous letter in 2020 that claimed the bombshell Hunter Biden email scandal exposed by The Post had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Brennan, 70, grew visibly incensed and angrily got in the face of the man who pressed about the letter, poking him on the chest repeatedly before backing off.

“You misrepresented that,” Brennan shouted at conservative national security consultant Thomas Speciale during the tense clash.

“We never said it was disinformation; we said it was Russian influence operations, which is what they do. There’s a big difference,” he added.

After Speciale pushed back, the ex-CIA boss waved his hand in frustration and vented, “I’m not going to waste my time with you.”

Speciale, who claimed the confrontation took place last Thursday, posted video of the fiery moment Saturday alongside text of the infamous “spies who lie” letter that Brennan signed.