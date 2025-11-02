CORN, POPPED:

Tish James Is Fighting Another DOJ Probe For ‘Selective Enforcement’ Against Trump’s Business, NRA, Unsealed Docs Show.New York Attorney General Letitia James is fighting a federal criminal probe over alleged “selective enforcement” in cases she brought against President Donald Trump’s business and the National Rifle Association (NRA), court documents unsealed Friday reveal.

James’s effort to block subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) touches “on matters of national concern, with implications that stretch well beyond this action,” Judge Lorna Schofield, an Obama appointee, wrote in her order making the filings public Friday.

“Unsealing this action is not only permissible but compelled,” the judge wrote. “One simple fact drives this conclusion: the information at issue is not secret.”

In August 2025, it was widely reported that acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York John A. Sarcone III issued subpoenas related to James’s civil fraud case against Trump and his company, along with her case against the National Rifle Association (NRA).