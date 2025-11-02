DON’T BE FOOLED—OBAMA WASN’T CAMPAIGNING FOR SPANBERGER:
Obama campaigns in VA for Spanberger:
“She knows…that we have to be able to disagree without calling each other nasty names or demonizing each other."
The Dem VA AG candidate texted that he wanted his opponents’ children to die. He was welcomed on stage at this same rally. pic.twitter.com/Ot8zZhf7sp
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025
That’s a fascinating thing to say at a rally where Jay Jones just finished speaking. Here’s a guy who fantasized in writing about murdering a Republican legislator and his children, and Obama is lecturing the crowd about civil discourse. The disconnect couldn’t be more glaring.
It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Obama wasn’t really there for Spanberger at all. She appears on the path to victory regardless of whether Obama showed up or not. But Jones? He’s in serious trouble, and Democrats know what’s at stake. If Jones loses, Republicans will control the attorney general’s office for another term, and that’s a problem for a party that’s been quite open about using state attorneys general as a legal cudgel against the Trump administration. A friendly Democrat in that office means a reliable ally ready to file lawsuits, challenge federal policies, and generally make life difficult for the White House. Other Democratic attorneys general across the country have been aggressive in opposing Trump, and Virginia Democrats want that same firepower in Richmond.
Trust me, Obama’s trip to Virginia wasn’t about helping Spanberger. It was about boosting Jones through association, using Obama’s star power to drive enthusiasm and straight-ticket voting. If Jones rides those coattails to victory, Democrats get the attorney general they want to wage legal warfare against Trump. That’s the real reason Obama showed up.
Jonathan Turley explored this weekend “how the left found peace through hate.” Obama was clearly an early adopter, and is eager to spread the rage far and wide amongst his fellow leftists:
Related:
This stuff cracks me up. The Democratic Party suffered greatly under Obama. After his election in 2008, Dems had 59 Senators (57D + 2I), a 257-seat majority in the House, 29 Governors & control of 61 state legislatures.
When Obama left office after 2016, Dems only had 48 Senate… pic.twitter.com/NORV66Bs2L
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 2, 2025