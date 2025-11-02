DON’T BE FOOLED—OBAMA WASN’T CAMPAIGNING FOR SPANBERGER:

The Dem VA AG candidate texted that he wanted his opponents’ children to die. He was welcomed on stage at this same rally. pic.twitter.com/Ot8zZhf7sp

“She knows…that we have to be able to disagree without calling each other nasty names or demonizing each other."

That’s a fascinating thing to say at a rally where Jay Jones just finished speaking. Here’s a guy who fantasized in writing about murdering a Republican legislator and his children, and Obama is lecturing the crowd about civil discourse. The disconnect couldn’t be more glaring.

It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Obama wasn’t really there for Spanberger at all. She appears on the path to victory regardless of whether Obama showed up or not. But Jones? He’s in serious trouble, and Democrats know what’s at stake. If Jones loses, Republicans will control the attorney general’s office for another term, and that’s a problem for a party that’s been quite open about using state attorneys general as a legal cudgel against the Trump administration. A friendly Democrat in that office means a reliable ally ready to file lawsuits, challenge federal policies, and generally make life difficult for the White House. Other Democratic attorneys general across the country have been aggressive in opposing Trump, and Virginia Democrats want that same firepower in Richmond.

Trust me, Obama’s trip to Virginia wasn’t about helping Spanberger. It was about boosting Jones through association, using Obama’s star power to drive enthusiasm and straight-ticket voting. If Jones rides those coattails to victory, Democrats get the attorney general they want to wage legal warfare against Trump. That’s the real reason Obama showed up.