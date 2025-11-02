WATCH: John Brennan Loses It When Confronted by Former Tulsi DNI Advisor About Laptop Letter and the ICA.
Speciale confronted Brennan twice during an event at the conference that included Michael Hayden, another former director of the CIA. Speciale put Brennan on the spot, asking about the inclusion of the infamous Steele dossier in the intelligence community assessment (ICA). Brennan had a meltdown.
Former CIA Director John Brennan’s “Down Goes Frazier!” moment lol https://t.co/Etgm6XgUt2
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 1, 2025
After the conference on Thursday I confronted former CIA Director Brennan directly regarding his signing the 51 Intelligence Officers Memo knowing that the Hunter Biden laptop was real and not Russian disinformation. Watch his response. pic.twitter.com/blg86oBLRb
— Thomas A. Speciale II (@Speciale4VA) November 1, 2025