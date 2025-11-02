CLARICE FELDMAN: Tucker Got Your Tongue, Kevin Roberts?

William A. Jacobson of Legal Insurrection nails it: “Fuentes is not the main issue. Tucker and his normalization and stoking of Jew hatred (Fuentes was just one of many such guests) is the issue.”

I’m not sure that Roberts is actually diligent or smart enough to continue to hold his post. Shortly after his second statement Dana Loesch interviewed him and asked him whether it was “venomous” (to say as did Carlson) that you hate “Christian Zionists?” After a deer in the headlights look, Roberts concedes it is. That’s as close as he ever came to acknowledging Carlson’s incompatibility with Roberts’ organization and his own failures to publicly distance himself from him.