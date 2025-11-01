HOWIE CARR: Add ‘aide busted for coke trafficking’ to Healey’s distinctions.

Gov. Maura Healey just keeps shattering those glass ceilings.

She’s tied (with the angry old crewcut lady in Oregon) for the distinction, if you can call it that, of being the first lesbian ever elected governor in the US.

But this week, Healey grabbed a first all by herself — first governor ever, Sapphic or otherwise, to have 18 pounds of cocaine delivered to her own personal office.

Granted, the blow was ticketed for the thug DEI $115,668-a-year deputy director of her regional office. But the contraband was addressed directly to Maura’s office, not to some anonymous “state office building,” as regime-controlled Boston media would have it.

The facts were all laid out in court in Springfield this week, not once but twice.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor (who works for a Democrat district attorney) pointed out that the haul had been, and this is a direct quote, “delivered to the governor’s office.”

On Friday, she elaborated on the address, 436 Dwight Street, Suite 300.

“In fact,” the prosecutor said, “suite number 300 is the governor of Massachusetts’ western Massachusetts office.”

This is indeed a historic time here in the Commonwealth. And to think that Gov. William Weld was once criticized for serving “amber-colored fluids” in the Corner Office.

We’ve come a long way from a fifth of Jack Daniel’s in the office to multiple kilos of Bolivian Marching Powder…

Every few days, the Healey administration trots out a new poster person for the corruption that is created when all hiring is based on DEI box-checking, and little else.