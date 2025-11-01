UNEXPECTEDLY: Michelle Obama Takes Victimhood As Currency to Another Level in Latest Interview.

[ABC’s ROBIN ROBERTS]: “We were all too aware that as the first black couple, we couldn’t afford any mistakes.” And you also say that as a black woman, “I was under a particularly white hot glare.” Did you feel that?

OBAMA: For sure. You can’t afford to get anything wrong because you didn’t get the, and at least until the country got to know us, we didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.

I’m sorry, what? I was alive during the Obama years, and one of the things that stuck out to me was just how much grace they were given. They could literally do no wrong. Every mainstream media outlet endlessly fawned over every move Barack and Michelle Obama made. They were plastered on the covers of designer magazines while journalists admired the creases in their pants. Every scandal was swatted in favor of endless jubilation at their presence in the White House.

Where was this “lack of grace” at? And are we to believe that the Trump family or even the Bush family received more deference? In what way? The Trump family has been dragged through the mud, up a hill, and back down again. Even the Bush family was routinely attacked in the press, including their then-teenage daughters. If anything, the Obamas enjoyed a uniquely sheltered experience as the First Family and continue to devour the fruits of that today as they live in their mansion on Martha’s Vineyard, never meeting a journalist who isn’t ready to bow at their feet.