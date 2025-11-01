PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Harrison Ford Whines That Trump’s Climate Policy ‘Scares The Sh**’ Out Of Him.

Actor Harrison Ford is not happy that President Trump won’t buy into climate change alarmism. The 83-year-old “Indiana Jones” star ripped into the president while speaking to The Guardian this week as he prepared to receive a conservation leadership award at Chicago’s Field Museum. “[Trump] doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the sh** out of me,” Ford told the outlet. “The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. [Trump] knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a hand basket. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.” “I knew it was coming, I have been preaching this stuff for 30 years,” the actor said. “Everything we’ve said about climate change has come true. Why is that not sufficient that it alarms people that they change behaviors? Because of the entrenched status quo.”

Ford may have “preaching this stuff” for 30 years, but certainly not practicing his own advice:

Environmental activists have blasted Harrison Ford for making “unnecessary” trips by air, following revelations he once made a jet journey to buy a cheeseburger. The “Indiana Jones” star began flying when he was 52. After receiving his license, he went on to purchase several aircraft, which he keeps at Santa Monica Airport in California. He recently revealed in an interview the extent of his love for piloting, telling Britain’s Live magazine, “Learning to fly was a work of art. I’m so passionate about flying I often fly up the coast for a cheeseburger. Flying is like good music; it elevates the spirit and it’s an exhilarating freedom.” But the 67-year-old has come under fire from experts at Carbonfootprint.com over the comments, who are outraged he would make an airplane journey for such an “unnecessary” trip.

—As spotted by Tim Blair in a 2010 post succinctly titled, “Burgers Are Necessary.”