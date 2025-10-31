EVERGREEN: The next Republican will always be ‘scarier’ than the last.

The previous looming threat to American democracy not named Trump was Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who seemed, at one point, to be a serious contender for the role of commander in chief. Back when this seemed like a reality, HuffPo, which declared Trump in 2017 to be the “Most Dangerous Man in the World,” warned that “No One Is More Dangerous For The White House Than Ron DeSantis — Including Donald Trump.” This was similar to when Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote that “DeSantis is smarter than Trump,” which “may make him more of a threat,” but that was also after he claimed in 2020 that Trump was “the worst threat to our democracy since the 1930s.”

When it wasn’t DeSantis, it was Romney, the great pussycat of American politics, whom Psaki’s old boss once accused of conspiring to put black people “back in chains.”

The former Massachusetts governor was also accused of homophobia, bullying, and cruelty to animals. Romney was even blamed for supposedly allowing the death of a woman who had been diagnosed with cancer.

In 2008, it was GOP nominee Sen. John McCain, who was accused of being possibly more dangerous than even President George W. Bush. The Arizona senator was portrayed as more hawkish, possibly more militant, a “man of the hard right,” and “as slippery and evasive as” Bush. This was a hell of a thing to read even at the time, considering that, up until the 2008 election, McCain had enjoyed a great deal of positive media coverage for his tendency to break with the GOP. But that was then. Now, there was an election to win, and McCain, the onetime maverick of the United States Senate, was supposedly as bad, if not worse, than Bush the “moron” dictator, according to the news media.

John McCain: Worse than a fascist dimwit!

(It’s fascinating now to review such takes, given that McCain has experienced a sort of retrospective image rehab in the press following his defeat and eventual passing in 2018.)