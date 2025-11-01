JIM GERAGHTY: Heritage’s Shaky Foundation.

“Christian Zionists, I dislike them more than anybody.” — Tucker Carlson, in his interview with the Holocaust-denying, Hitler-praising, Stalin-praising Nick Fuentes.

Really?

We already knew that Carlson had warm and fuzzy feelings toward Russian dictator and warmonger Vladimir Putin. (Everybody who keeps insisting they just want peace always has these happy, smiling meetings with Russian officials full of warm handshakes, big bouquets of flowers, and gift exchanges, and then they turn around and furiously blame the war on folks like our old friend Jay Nordlinger. They can never seem to get around to mustering any anger at the guys shooting drones into kindergartens.)

And we already knew that Carlson got along surprisingly well with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, because we’ve seen him ask tough questions and challenge his interview subjects — and when Carlson traveled to Tehran (!) to interview the Iranian president, the former Fox News Channel host was downright deferential[.]

* * * * * * * *

But of all the people in the world to dislike more than anybody else, Carlson dislikes . . . Christian Zionists?

More than, say, the Taliban? Or more than what’s left of al-Qaeda? Or what’s left of ISIS? The Houthis? The “Rapid Support Forces” massacring civilians and committing ethnic cleansing in Sudan?

More than North Korea’s Kim Jong-un? Xi Jinping and the thugs of the regime in Beijing? The junta in Myanmar?

More than Nicolás Maduro and his thugs down in Venezuela?

More than MS-13? Tren de Aragua? The Sinaloa Cartel? More than the Jalisco Cartel New Generation? (Aren’t you glad you read this newsletter so you can keep up to speed on all the violent and brutal cartels that just don’t get the recognition they deserve?)

More than Antifa? More than “Rachel Corrie’s Ghost Brigade”? More than “Trantifa”? More than everybody who cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk?