JIM GERAGHTY: Heritage’s Shaky Foundation.
“Christian Zionists, I dislike them more than anybody.” — Tucker Carlson, in his interview with the Holocaust-denying, Hitler-praising, Stalin-praising Nick Fuentes.
Really?
We already knew that Carlson had warm and fuzzy feelings toward Russian dictator and warmonger Vladimir Putin. (Everybody who keeps insisting they just want peace always has these happy, smiling meetings with Russian officials full of warm handshakes, big bouquets of flowers, and gift exchanges, and then they turn around and furiously blame the war on folks like our old friend Jay Nordlinger. They can never seem to get around to mustering any anger at the guys shooting drones into kindergartens.)
And we already knew that Carlson got along surprisingly well with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, because we’ve seen him ask tough questions and challenge his interview subjects — and when Carlson traveled to Tehran (!) to interview the Iranian president, the former Fox News Channel host was downright deferential[.]
But of all the people in the world to dislike more than anybody else, Carlson dislikes . . . Christian Zionists?
More than, say, the Taliban? Or more than what’s left of al-Qaeda? Or what’s left of ISIS? The Houthis? The “Rapid Support Forces” massacring civilians and committing ethnic cleansing in Sudan?
More than North Korea’s Kim Jong-un? Xi Jinping and the thugs of the regime in Beijing? The junta in Myanmar?
More than Nicolás Maduro and his thugs down in Venezuela?
More than MS-13? Tren de Aragua? The Sinaloa Cartel? More than the Jalisco Cartel New Generation? (Aren’t you glad you read this newsletter so you can keep up to speed on all the violent and brutal cartels that just don’t get the recognition they deserve?)
More than Antifa? More than “Rachel Corrie’s Ghost Brigade”? More than “Trantifa”? More than everybody who cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk?
Jonah Goldberg adds: “We should all have someone in our life who loves us as much as [the Heritage Foundation’s] Kevin Roberts loves Tucker Carlson:”
When Carlson was still on Fox News, the Heritage Foundation president displayed a level of Carlsonphilia that was hard to comprehend. At times it seemed like Heritage had become a massive booking bureau just to get Roberts on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
When Roberts announced that Carlson would be headlining Heritage’s 50th anniversary gala in 2023, he proclaimed that, “Tucker Carlson is a fearless American who is unafraid to challenge the Washington regime, ask tough questions, and hold the ruling elite accountable. His nightly show is must-see TV for anyone who realizes we have a limited window of time to save this country.”
Indeed, one of the things Roberts admires most about Carlson is his “fearlessness” in pursuit of asking “tough questions.” Carlson, who amplified batty conspiracy theories about January 6—and so much more—is in Roberts’ eyes the very essence of the last honest man in America. More on that in a moment.
Scott Johnson of Power Line writes that “Tucker Carlson has made this a time for choosing.”
George Washington, in a famous letter to a Jewish congregation in Newport, R.I., in 1790, wrote, “May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants.” American Jews have enjoyed more security and freedom here than at any place in world history and rewarded that welcome by making positive contributions to the nation in just about every field imaginable. A version of America that is no longer safe for Jews to live in securely, and that is overtaken by anti-Israel zealots, is not an America that any conservative should want to live in.
