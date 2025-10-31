IT’S COME TO THIS: NASA tells Kim Kardashian: Yes, we’ve been to the moon before.

Nasa has rejected a claim by the reality star Kim Kardashian that the 1969 moon landing was faked.

In an episode of the television programme The Kardashians, Kardashian told the actress Sarah Paulson that the space mission “didn’t happen”.

Sean Duffy, the US transport secretary and acting administrator of Nasa, corrected her on X. He wrote: “Yes, Kim Kardashian, we’ve been to the moon before … Six times!

“And even better, Nasa Artemis is going back under the leadership of [President Trump],” he added. “We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”