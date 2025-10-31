WHY A DUCK? Woman files lawsuit against SeaWorld after duck allegedly hit her while on roller coaster.

A woman visiting SeaWorld in Orlando has filed a lawsuit against the theme park after she said she was hit by a duck while riding a roller coaster.

According to a lawsuit filed this week, obtained by WKMG, Hillary Martin was visiting the park in March and decided to ride the Mako roller coaster.

Martin said that’s when a duck flew into the roller coaster’s path, hitting her in the face and causing her to lose consciousness.

The Florida resident is accusing the theme park of negligence and seeking more than $50,000 in damages.