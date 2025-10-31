SASHA STONE: No Country for Old Media: The Shameful Blackout on Arctic Frost.
Is it worse than Watergate? I think so. But you have to look at the big picture, not just one story. The Democrats’ ten-year war to prevent Trump from representing those who voted for him and to deny half the country their right to representation remains one of the biggest scandals in American history.
We’ve never had an administration refuse to step aside because they didn’t like the winner and decide for the American people that their votes didn’t matter because one side had all of the power. It was never Trump who refused to leave. It was Barack Obama and the America he believed he had forever shaped.
Since the Democrats have complete control of the legacy media, they decide what matters. They have manufactured nearly every major crisis where Trump is concerned. So much so that they’ve inadvertently manifested a Boy Who Cried Wolf scenario for themselves, which is why they’re so dangerous now. They are willing to do and say anything to win a war they’ve already lost.
This press conference was ignored by the legacy press, but it’s worth listening to. It lays out in shocking detail just how deep the rabbit hole goes.
It’s No Country for Old Media because they can’t cover a story like this, no matter how big it gets. They don’t chase the story anymore.
Let’s check in at Bari Weiss’ Free Press to see how they’re covering the story. So far, it looks like only one mention, on an October 10th news roundup by Nellie Bowles, Weiss’s spouse:
FBI just investigates senators all day, all night: A new document posted by Senator Chuck Grassley shows that the FBI, under the Biden administration, got phone records for eight of his Republican Senate colleagues, as well as a congressman, during its “Arctic Frost” investigation. The lawmakers targeted, in a probe of “election conspiracy,” Mike Kelly, Lindsey Graham, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Dan Sullivan, Tommy Tuberville, Ron Johnson, Cynthia Lummis, and Marsha Blackburn. They got everyone. All the FBI agents who weren’t tasked with smashing windows on January 6 were charged with tailing Lindsey Graham. The more famous Bari gets, the more likely it is that an FBI detail will also start poking around on me, and I just want them to know that I voted for Biden 17 times. I dug up bones and stole identities to cast more votes. I registered migrants and voted for them, for him. But you may want to sniff around Suzy [Weiss]—she’s got some skeletons.
If that’s all the space Weiss’ Website devotes to the topic, it’s not surprisingly, CBS is remaining shtum as well: Complicit: ABC, CBS, and NBC Suppress Bombshell Documents on ‘Arctic Frost’ Scandal.