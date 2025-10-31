I’LL TAKE THINGS THAT NEVER HAPPEN FOR $500, ALEX: Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on Streets Saying ‘I Love You!’

Although to be fair, I’m sure she runs into Michael Steele, Bill Kristol, S.E. Cupp, Ana Navarro, Nichole Wallace, and Alyssa Farah Griffin at airport departure lounges all the time. Beyond those TV Republicans, there’s the actual GOP base: